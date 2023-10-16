It was suggested yesterday that new iPads might be announced as soon as tomorrow, and our own sources indicate that something iPad-related is landing this week, but a new report suggests that something might be an Apple Pencil 3.

The latest report gives weight to earlier talk of an upcoming Apple Pencil update with a choice of three magnetically attached tips …

Report of new iPads

Yesterday’s report didn’t sound too exciting, suggesting only a modest chip-bump for the base model iPad, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini.

The updates will feature minor spec bumps, bringing the models in line with faster and more efficient chips. The iPad Air will gain the M2 chip, an upgrade from the current M1 chip, while the upcoming iPad mini will feature the A16 Bionic chip. A rumor this week suggested that with the iPad mini, Apple is looking to address “jelly scrolling,” a phenomenon that causes displayed content to appear laggy and choppy.

Certainly the latter two models would be due an update, so the news wouldn’t be surprising. But it’s now suggested that it may be something even less exciting …

Apple Pencil 3

At the end of September, leaker Majin Bu claimed that a new version of the Apple Pencil was on the way.

Citing his own sources, Majin Bu says that “Apple Pencil 3” will have new tips with different shapes to better fit the user’s needs. For example, there would be specific tips recommended for drawing and painting […] According to Majin Bu, the new tips will fit magnetically into the Apple Pencil. This would make the process of swapping between the tips much more seamless – although it’s unclear how Apple would prevent the tips from being easily lost.

Japanese site Macotakara is now backing this report, and specifically says that this is instead of – and not alongside – iPad updates.

MacOTAKARA believes that “Apple Pencil 3” with an interchangeable magnetic chip will be released, as Majin Bu posted on X, rather than an update of the iPad itself.

This would tie in with Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter over the weekend, which said that although October is a common time for new iPads and MacBooks to be announced, his indications are that it’s not happening this month.

Right now, it’s hard to know what to expect – but if you’re waiting for a new iPad, you perhaps shouldn’t get too excited just yet.