 Skip to main content

Apple Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips instead of new iPads

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 16 2023 - 4:11 am PT
1 Comment
Apple Pencil 3 | Render with three interchangeable tips

It was suggested yesterday that new iPads might be announced as soon as tomorrow, and our own sources indicate that something iPad-related is landing this week, but a new report suggests that something might be an Apple Pencil 3.

The latest report gives weight to earlier talk of an upcoming Apple Pencil update with a choice of three magnetically attached tips …

Report of new iPads

Yesterday’s report didn’t sound too exciting, suggesting only a modest chip-bump for the base model iPad, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini.

The updates will feature minor spec bumps, bringing the models in line with faster and more efficient chips. The iPad Air will gain the M2 chip, an upgrade from the current M1 chip, while the upcoming iPad mini will feature the A16 Bionic chip. A rumor this week suggested that with the iPad mini, Apple is looking to address “jelly scrolling,” a phenomenon that causes displayed content to appear laggy and choppy.

Certainly the latter two models would be due an update, so the news wouldn’t be surprising. But it’s now suggested that it may be something even less exciting …

Apple Pencil 3

At the end of September, leaker Majin Bu claimed that a new version of the Apple Pencil was on the way.

Citing his own sources, Majin Bu says that “Apple Pencil 3” will have new tips with different shapes to better fit the user’s needs. For example, there would be specific tips recommended for drawing and painting […]

According to Majin Bu, the new tips will fit magnetically into the Apple Pencil. This would make the process of swapping between the tips much more seamless – although it’s unclear how Apple would prevent the tips from being easily lost.

Japanese site Macotakara is now backing this report, and specifically says that this is instead of – and not alongside – iPad updates.

MacOTAKARA believes that “Apple Pencil 3” with an interchangeable magnetic chip will be released, as Majin Bu posted on X, rather than an update of the iPad itself.

This would tie in with Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter over the weekend, which said that although October is a common time for new iPads and MacBooks to be announced, his indications are that it’s not happening this month.

Right now, it’s hard to know what to expect – but if you’re waiting for a new iPad, you perhaps shouldn’t get too excited just yet.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor