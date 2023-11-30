 Skip to main content

The lasting effect of FineWoven: Best Buy and Target aren’t bothering with in-store stock

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 30 2023 - 11:39 am PT
19 Comments

Here’s something I noticed recently. Despite the hoopla around Apple’s leather-replacing FineWoven iPhone cases settling, there does seem to be one lasting effect.

If you want to walk into a retail store and buy a FineWoven iPhone case or MagSafe wallet, it probably needs to be an Apple Store. Best Buy, Target, and Walmart carry Apple’s silicone and clear cases in stores, but FineWoven cases and MagSafe wallets are only sold online.

That wasn’t the case for Apple’s leather accessories. Color options were more limited than Apple’s own retail stores, but leather phone cases and wallets in whatever version of black was used that year were usually stocked.

The one exception to the third-party-retailers-don’t-want-to-deal-with-FineWoven rule is the AirTag key ring. Perhaps that’s the finest FineWoven product of them all. The one nice thing about third-party retailers at least selling FineWoven accessories online? The reviews. See those for an idea of why brick-and-mortar stores are steering clear of the replacement for leather cases.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

FineWoven

FineWoven

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.