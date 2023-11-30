The lasting effect of FineWoven: Best Buy and Target aren’t bothering with in-store stock

Here’s something I noticed recently. Despite the hoopla around Apple’s leather-replacing FineWoven iPhone cases settling, there does seem to be one lasting effect.

If you want to walk into a retail store and buy a FineWoven iPhone case or MagSafe wallet, it probably needs to be an Apple Store. Best Buy, Target, and Walmart carry Apple’s silicone and clear cases in stores, but FineWoven cases and MagSafe wallets are only sold online.

That wasn’t the case for Apple’s leather accessories. Color options were more limited than Apple’s own retail stores, but leather phone cases and wallets in whatever version of black was used that year were usually stocked.

The one exception to the third-party-retailers-don’t-want-to-deal-with-FineWoven rule is the AirTag key ring. Perhaps that’s the finest FineWoven product of them all. The one nice thing about third-party retailers at least selling FineWoven accessories online? The reviews. See those for an idea of why brick-and-mortar stores are steering clear of the replacement for leather cases.

