Poll: Should Apple abandon FineWoven iPhone 15 cases?

We all know the deal by now. Apple replaced its leather accessories with a new material it calls FineWoven. The idea is that getting out of the leather game at Apple’s scale lowers the company’s carbon footprint. So far, so good. But FineWoven hasn’t been a clear winner. Do you think the initial reaction has been overblown, or is FineWoven really as bad as its critics say?

For now, FineWoven is only available on select new products. This includes Apple’s MagSafe Wallet, AirTag Key Ring, Magnetic Link watch band, and Modern Buckle watch band. The biggest target for material haters is the line of iPhone 15 FineWoven MagSafe cases. The new cases retail for $59, same as leather, and come in five earthy colors. It’s also planet friendly, according to Apple:

Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — it’s made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

Apple does warn that using MagSafe accessories with the FineWoven case leaves what it calls slight imprints, but that seems to be the least of unhappy customers’ concerns. Personally, I’ve yet to experience the mystery that is Apple’s FineWoven material. I’m a case-free iPhone user since forever.

But if you prefer Apple’s premium cases over silicone, how has FineWoven treated you so far? Do you think we’ll see a revision to FineWoven cases at some point? Is FineWoven fine as is? How about FineWoven iPad covers?

Voice your view in our poll, and say more in the comments!

More

Photos via our pal Parker Ortolani!