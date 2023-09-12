Apple just made the switch from leather to FineWoven ‘microtwill’ for its premium cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories. While the change is in line with the company’s sustainability goals, one of the big questions is how will FineWoven hold up? While Apple says it’s “durable” it’s also shared a warning about MagSafe making a mark on the new material.

FineWoven has fully replaced Apple’s leather accessories today but for its new premium fabric iPhone case in particular, Apple has set an expectation that if you use MagSafe with FineWoven, it will make a mark.

Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use an iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case or Clear Case.

As for how it will hold up, Apple says it’s put the FineWoven iPhone cases through “thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.”

While Apple calls FineWoven “durable” it also notes it “may show wear over time.” At this point, we can’t know how it will age with day-in-day-out, real-world use from users but it probably won’t be too long before we do.

As for what to expect in the hand, Apple describes it as a “durable microtwill” with a “soft, suedelike feel.” My colleague Chance Miller got hands-on time with it and iPhone 15 today and said it does “feel really nice.”

9to5Mac’s take

While this might sound like a bummer for Apple’s brand-new premium leather replacement, I don’t really see it as a problem. In fact, my iPhone 14 Leather Case from Apple has a MagSafe imprint.

Like Apple notes, plastic and silicone cases are less likely to have this issue. Another option if you’d like to give the FineWoven a shot is to go for one of the darker colors so the MagSafe mark isn’t as noticeable.

What do you think? No problem or dealbreaker for FineWoven? Share your thoughts in the comments!