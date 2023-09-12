 Skip to main content

Apple will no longer use leather accessories, instead opting for FineWoven

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Sep 12 2023 - 10:35 am PT
12 Comments
apple watch finewoven

In a move aimed at continuing its commitment to sustainability, Apple will be “phasing out” its popular leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Instead, the tech giant is introducing a new material called FineWoven, signaling a significant shift towards being more eco-friendly.

Goodbye leather, and hello FineWoven

Apple has been using leather for iPhone cases as far back as 2013 with the iPhone 5S, and for watch bands since the first-generation Apple Watch. However, at today’s Wonderlust event, the company said it would be phasing out the material to continue its goal of becoming completely carbon neutral by 2030.

FineWoven is made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled material and comes in three Magnetic Link options, as well as four Hermes bands fit with Modern Buckles.

As someone who currently uses a leather iPhone 14 Pro case that’s already falling apart at the seams, I’m glad to see the switch. But how too will FineWoven hold up over time? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see.

Stay tuned for more updates as FineWoven accessories hit the Apple Store.

FineWoven material Apple Watch band by Hermes
Hermes bands with FineWoven material instead of leather.

