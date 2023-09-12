Apple’s FineWoven cases and bands come in these colors, plus all the other new accessories

Alongside the new iPhones and Apple Watches, as rumored, Apple made the move to eliminate leather accessories. The premium replacement is called FineWoven and comes in up to five colors for iPhone 15 cases, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, and more. Check out everything below plus all the other new official Apple accessories.

Apple had a dedicated segment in its iPhone 15 event keynote to cover sustainability with one of the new initiatives being removing leather from its accessory lineup across the board.

FineWoven is the new premium option from Apple and it uses almost 70% post-consumer recycled material. Here’s how Apple describes it:

Made from durable microtwill, the material has a soft, suedelike feel. The FineWoven material was also designed with the earth in mind — it’s made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

FineWoven durability?

While Apple says FineWoven is “durable” it notes it “may show wear over time.” The company also says that using MagSafe “will leave slight imprints.” And if that doesn’t sound ideal, to go for something else like its Silicone or Clear Case.

Here’s a look at the new FineWoven colors plus a range of new colors for Apple’s Silicon Cases, Apple Watch bands, and more.

And if you want to stick with leather or just want to check out more options, we’ve got a big roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases.

iPhone FineWoven Case colors

The new premium FineWoven iPhone cases are available in:

Mulberry

Evergreen

Taupe

Pacific Blue

Black

The FineWoven iPhone cases are priced at $59 and are available now for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max with deliveries starting from September 15.

FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe

The same five colors are the available options for the new FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe and also run $59.

FineWoven AirTag Key Ring

Interestingly, the AirTag FineWoven Key Ring is available in the same colors, except there’s no Evergreen but there’s a Coral color instead.

FineWoven AirTag Key Ring in Pacific Blue and Coral

iPhone 15 Silicone Case colors

Cypress (shown)

Orange Sorbet

Winter Blue

Storm Blue

Guava

Clay

Light Pink

Black

The Silicone iPhone cases are priced at $49 and are available now for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max with deliveries starting from September 15.

Apple Clear Case for iPhone 15

Apple is continuing to offer its Clear Case with MagSafe for all of the iPhone 15 devices. Priced at $49, those are available now too.

Magnetic Link with FineWoven for Apple Watch

The Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands are now made with FineWoven as well.

More new Apple Watch bands

There are a host of new colors for all the other Apple Watch bands including:

Sport Band

Sport Loop

Nike Sport Loop

Nike Sport Band

Braided Solo Loop

Solo Loop

Alpine Loop

Trail Loop

Ocean Band

Hermés Toile H Single Tour

Hermés Jump Single Tour

Hermés Bridon Single Tour

Hermés Bridon Double Tour

Check out all the new colors available on the Apple Watch band landing page.

Nike Sport Band in Magic Ember

Updated Trail Loop and Alpine Loop for Apple Watch Ultra