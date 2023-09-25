Apple pens memo to retail teams on how to manage FineWoven complaints: ‘A luxurious microtwill’

Apple’s new FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 are looking like a surefire flop so far. Now, in response to the blowback, Apple has sent a new memo to its retail employees with guidance on how to address customer questions on things like FineWoven’s durability, material structure, and more.

We were able to get our hands on a copy of this memo, which Apple sent out to retail employees this week. “You may get questions from customers about the appearance of the new FineWoven material, how it wears over time, and how to care for it,” Apple writes.

Reading between the lines here: Apple knows everyone hates FineWoven and retail employees are bearing the brunt of a lot of the complaints.

“You can let customers know the FineWoven material is made from a luxurious microtwill, with a soft yet durable suede-like texture,” Apple explains.

As for durability concerns, Apple says that retail employees should tell customers that FineWoven cases “may look different and show wear over time as the fibers get compressed with normal use.”

Another key thing Apple wants retail employees to point out: “Some scratches may diminish over time.” Apple also reiterates that “MagSafe accessories on the FineWoven Case with MagSafe will leave slight imprints,” something it first pointed out earlier this month.

“This is similar to leather and many other materials,” the company says in the new memo.

And finally, Apple tells employees how FineWoven accessories should be cleaned:

Dip a lint-free cloth into clean water Wring out until only slightly damp Rub the cloth on the FineWoven surface gently for 1 minute

The memo is similar to Apple’s support document on “how to clean your Apple products,” which includes a section on the new FineWoven cases. It’s clear, however, that Apple is well aware of the FineWoven complaints and wants to make sure retail employees are on the same page about how to address any questions or complaints they might receive.

As we reported earlier today, Apple Stores are having to repeatedly change out the display units for FineWoven cases.

Lead image via Parker Ortolani