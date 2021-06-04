Bloomberg: Apple developing redesigned iPad Pro with glass back and wireless charging for 2022

Apple has a new iPad Pro design coming next year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The report says that the new iPad Pro could feature a glass back to enable wireless charging on the iPad for the first time. Apple is also testing reverse wireless charging support to allow the iPad Pro to charge other devices.

The report cautions that the new iPad Pro is still in early development work and plans could “change or be canceled before next year’s launch.” Nonetheless, this would represent the first major iPad Pro redesign since the current design was introduced in 2018. A glass back design language would match Apple’s recent iPhone design language.

The glass back would enable both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, according to the report. Wireless charging would enable the iPad Pro to be placed on a charging surface, similar to what we already have on the iPhone. Apple is said to be testing a MagSafe-like system for the iPad Pro:

Wireless charging replaces the usual power cable with an inductive mat, which makes it easier for users to top up their device’s battery. It has grown into a common feature in smartphones but is a rarity among tablets. Apple added wireless charging to iPhones in 2017 and last year updated it with a magnet-based MagSafe system that ensured more consistent charging speeds. The company is testing a similar MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. Wireless charging will likely be slower than directly plugging in a charger to the iPad’s Thunderbolt port, which will remain as part of the next models.

Reverse wireless charging, however, would be a completely new feature for an Apple product. Reverse wireless charging would allow you to place a wireless charging-compatible device, such as an iPhone or AirPods, on the back of the iPad Pro to recharge that device. The power would be shared from the iPad Pro to the other device.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple was working on reverse wireless charging features. The feature was initially rumored for the iPhone 11, but ultimately never came to fruition. Apple now appears to have the feature in mind for the iPad Pro instead.

What do you think of the idea of an iPad Pro with a glass back and new wireless charging features? Would you upgrade? Let us know down in the comments.

