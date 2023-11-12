 Skip to main content

Kuo: Apple to update all iPad models next year, including OLED iPad Pro and new 12.9-inch iPad Air

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Nov 12 2023 - 1:33 am PT
2 Comments

A strange quirk of production delays and scheduling has meant Apple has not updated any iPad model this calendar year, for the first time ever.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he expects the company will aggressively catch up in 2024, updating the entire lineup with new models of iPad Air including a larger 12.9-inch size option, iPad Pro with OLED displays, updates to iPad mini and a new generation of the cheapest entry-level iPad.

Despite delivering updates to the entire lineup, the analyst is not particularly optimistic about unit sales. Kuo currently anticipates total iPad shipments of around 52-54 million units, a minor increase of the estimated 50 million units shipped this year, and still far below the 2022 pandemic peak of 63 million.

In calendar order, Kuo first expects the iPad Air lineup to be updated in the first quarter of 2024. This includes an update to the existing 10.9-inch size, and a new 12.9-inch model. The existence of a 12.9-inch size corroborates previous supply chain rumors. Kuo says the iPad Air will still use LCD display panels, albeit upgraded with a new oxide backplane. Apart from the new screen size option, expect chip upgrades for better performance.

In the second quarter, the iPad Pro is on track for a new generation launch. The new iPad Pro models will feature a redesigned chassis, the latest M3 chip, and an OLED display for the first time in Apple tablet. OLED should be a significant upgrade over mini-LED, in both display quality and power consumption.

In the second half of the year (likely fall), Apple will then refresh the lower end of its tablet lineup with new versions of iPad mini, and the base model iPad (11th-generation). The current cheapest iPad on sale, iPad (9th generation), will finally be discontinued before the end of 2024. That will complete the Lighting port transition for the iPad lineup.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.