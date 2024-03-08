New iPad Air will feature landscape front-facing camera, new rumor says

New iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups are coming as soon as sometime this month. Ahead of these launches, a new rumor today says the new iPad Air will feature a big design change: a landscape front camera.

With the introduction of the tenth-generation iPad in 2022, Apple re-located the front camera to the horizontal side of the device for the first time. This means that when the iPad 10 is held in landscape mode – or used with the Magic Keyboard Folio – the front camera is properly aligned at the top of the device.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered evidence in iPadOS 17.4 hinting that the new iPad Pro models would get the same treatment. “During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen. Once setup is complete, Face ID works in portrait and landscape,” a new message in iPadOS 17.4 says.

Now, a new report suggests that the change is also coming to the new iPad Air models this year. In a post on Weibo, leaker “Instant Digital” says: “The camera position of iPad Air 6 10.9/12.9 has been moved to the horizontal center” (via MacRumors).

This means that the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad 10 will all have the front-facing camera in the same location. This unifies what was previously a design touch exclusive to the iPad 10.

