iPhone 16’s new Capture button: Everything we know

While the iPhone 15 Pro saw the addition of the Action button, the entire iPhone 16 lineup will reportedly get an all-new “Capture button” this year. This will give users a new way to quickly take pictures using their iPhone 16 camera, with a few added bonuses. Here’s everything we know so far

The iPhone 16 Capture button’s design

The Capture button will reportedly come to the entire iPhone 16 lineup. This includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to multiple different CAD drawings and dummy units, the iPhone 16’s Capture button will be located on the right side of the phones. It will be in the same spot as the mmWave 5G antenna currently is in the United States.

While there was speculation that the iPhone 16’s Capture button might use a capacitive design, the latest reporting suggests that won’t be the case. Instead, the Capture button will have a mechanical design that physically presses in and out.

However, The Information has reported that the surface of the Capture will be touch sensitive. iPhone 16 users will allegedly be able to swipe left and right on the Capture button’s surface to zoom in and out. The Information also says that users will be able to “bring images into focus by pressing it lightly and activate the shutter by pressing more firmly on the button.”

9to5Mac’s Take

I wasn’t sold on the idea of a dedicated “Capture button” when it was first rumored for the iPhone 16. The rumors around the swipe gestures, however, make it sound infinitely more useful.

In some ways, this also takes me back to the days of the iPhone Smart Battery Case that had a built-in camera capture button. Those were good times.

What do you think of the iPhone 16 Capture button rumors?

