iPhone 16 rumored to introduce a new “Capture Button” with unknown purpose

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 25 2023 - 1:31 pm PT
4 Comments
Why no 10x optical zoom on iPhone 15 Pro Max | Close-up of cameras

iPhone 15 Pro just launched with the all-new Action button replacing the legacy mute switch. Now a new rumor claims Apple has plans to continue adding buttons to new iPhones.

The report is published on MacRumors by someone associated with a somewhat popular leaks account from the iPhone 15 rumor cycle. They emphasize that the new details come from pre-production information, and separate plans for an iPhone 16 without the button exist.

According to the report, Apple is considering plans to add a capacitive touch button below the sleep/wake button on all four iPhone 16 models. The button is being called the Capture Button and is codenamed Project Nova.

As for the purpose of this new button, the report has no details about what the Capture Button might do. They add that the mmWave panel will be moved to the opposite side below the volume buttons.

They also mention that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus cameras will return to a stacked orientation. This might be useful for capturing spatial video, something that’s still coming to the iPhone 15 Pro.

What does this rumor mean? Will Apple introduce a new button on all four phones one year after introducing the Action button on its Pro models? Could the Capacitive Button be something like Google’s Active Edge squeeze button?

The placement would line up with the discontinued iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case from Apple that featured a dedicated camera button. That functionality is now matched with the Action button, but at the cost of the mute switch. The lower right side placement is also more ideal with a shutter button than the upper left side.

Apple also features a dedicated button for capturing spatial photos and videos on Apple Vision Pro. Could this be a move to push creating more spatial content for Vision Pro?

For now, this rumor needs a little more time to bake considering the functionality is unknown. Read the full report here and draw your own conclusions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

