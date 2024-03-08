iPhone 16 Pro design files show larger Action button, new Capture button, more

iPhone 16 Pro is still half a year away, but we already have some ideas of what to expect. 91mobiles, which often publishes accurate design files of unannounced Apple products, adds to the knowledge base with a new set of iPhone 16 Pro CAD files.

The latest designs are consistent with hardware rumors and reporting about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. After adding the Action button to the iPhone 15 Pro last fall, Apple appears to be slightly increasing the size for this fall’s upgraded hardware.

Speaking of upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro is widely expected to introduce the second new button in as many years. A rumored Capture button has planned for the lower right side of the iPhone 16 Pro. This button is expected to give easier access to camera controls, freeing up the Action button for yet another task. The button is also expected to be much more than a simple shutter button. Speaking of cameras, 4K spatial video capture would be a nice upgrade from the current 1080p resolution limit on the iPhone 15 Pro.

91mobiles also says it “received the dimensions of the upcoming device” with iPhone 16 Pro measuring 149.6×71.4×8.4mm compared to the iPhone 15 Pro measuring 146.6x 70.6×8.25mm. Screen real estate is expected to jump from 6.1-inches to 6.3-inches.

At this point, the subtle external changes coming with the iPhone 16 Pro sound unlikely to switch up dramatically. That compares to a year ago when details about the volume buttons, Action button, and other factors seemed to be in flux throughout the summer.

Still, it’s early in the iPhone 16 Pro rumor cycle so there’s plenty of time for surprises and new information to come to light.

Other changes expected in the new hardware this fall include faster wifi, upgraded 5G, and the usual speed bumps in performance from Apple’s chipset. Given Apple’s focus on AI this year, an enhanced Neural Engine is expected to be a highlight of the next processor.

Color wise, we might be looking at new yellow and gray finishes compared to the iPhone 15 Pro color sets. Keep up with the latest here.