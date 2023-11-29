iPhone 16 Pro: Everything we know so far

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are coming. Even though we’re still months away from any official announcement, rumors have already started to paint a picture of what to expect. The iPhone 16 Pro lineup will feature Apple’s biggest iPhone screens ever, significant camera improvements, and more.

Head below as we round up everything we know about the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max so far.

iPhone 16 Pro display

According to multiple sources, including reliable analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will both feature larger screens than their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, an increase from the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly feature a 6.9-inch display, an increase from the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Assuming these rumors come to fruition, this means the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the biggest iPhone ever released. It will also mark the first time that iPhone screen sizes have changed since the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were introduced in 2020.

Size and dimensions

How will these larger screen sizes impact the overall form factors of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max? A report from MacRumors offered some alleged details on dimensions. Here’s how they compare to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 149.6 mm 146.6 mm Width 71.45 mm 70.60 mm Display 6.3-inches 6.1-inches Weight 194 grams 187 grams

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 163.0 mm 159.9 mm Width 77.58 mm 76.70 mm Display 6.9-inches 6.7-inches Weight 225 grams 221 grams

As you can see, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors. The width will reportedly be unchanged, making for a narrower form factor. The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be somewhat heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro, while thickness will be unchanged.

iPhone 16 Pro battery and thermal changes

A leak from Kosutami in November claimed to show an early prototype battery that could make its way to the iPhone 16 Pro. As you can see in the image below, the battery features a new metal shell.

This would mark the first time that Apple has used a metal shell for an iPhone’s battery. In the past, Apple has exclusively used a more traditional foil covering. The purported iPhone 16 Pro battery uses the same L-shaped design and has a capacity of 3,355 mAh, compared to the 3,274 mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Switching to a metal shell would offer significant improvements to heat dissipation for the iPhone 16 Pro. This could improve battery life, allow the iPhone 16 Pro to run at higher performance levels for longer periods of time, and address the overheating problems that have affected the iPhone 15 Pro.

Furthermore, a separate supply chain rumor suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will use a new “graphene thermal system.” This change would also improve heat dissipation and thermal conductivity. The iPhone currently uses a copper heat sink, and tests have shown that a switch to graphene could offer around four times better thermal conductivity.

Finally, a sketchy rumor also claims that the iPhone 16 Pro will use a new stacked battery design. This could unlock 40W wired charging (up from 27W) and 20W MagSafe charging (up from 15W). As of right now, this rumor hasn’t been corroborated and we recommend treating it with skepticism.

iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades

There are a handful of rumors about what camera improvements could make their way to the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. Most notably, multiple sources have reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will adopt the same 5x zoom tetaprism camera that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, could continue to differentiate itself with even more optical zoom range. A rumor in July suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may pack a new “periscope ultra-long telephoto camera.” This rumor hasn’t yet been corroborated by any other sources.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use new Sony camera sensors for the Main camera. While the details here are still a bit sparse, the expectation is that this change could lead to a significant improvement in low-light camera improvements.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro’s ultra-wide camera is also expected to see a major improvement. The iPhone’s ultra-wide camera has largely remained untouched since the iPhone 13 Pro was unveiled in 2021. Analyst Jeff Pu has reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will use a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, a significant improvement from the current 12MP ultra-wide camera in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Faster Wi-Fi and 5G

According to analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, the iPhone 16 Pro will offer support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. This is an upgrade from the iPhone 15 Pro’s Wi-Fi 6E support.

Wi-Fi 7 significantly boosts data transmission speeds, with a theoretical peak of more than 40Gbps. This makes it up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E, and nearly six times faster than Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 7 also focuses on reducing latency, something that is key for things like smart home accessories and headsets such as Vision Pro.

But even if the iPhone 16 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7, users will need to upgrade their entire Wi-Fi router system to one that supports Wi-Fi 7. This will be a costly process, especially at the beginning.

Analyst Jeff Pu also reports that the iPhone 16 Pro will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem. This modem can achieve 5G download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps thanks to its support for the “5G Advanced” standard.

Other tidbits

The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly use the A18 Pro chip inside.

It’s possible that the iPhone 16 Pro will use solid-state buttons instead of physical buttons. This change was rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro, but Apple reportedly scrapped those plans at the eleventh hour.

The iPhone 16 Pro will not feature Touch ID.

One sketchy rumor has suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature an additional “Capture” button on the right-hand side next to the power button. This has not been corroborated by other sources.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be announced and released in September 2024. This could change based on things such as supply chain disruptions, production problems, and more.

iPhone 16 Pro: Pricing

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were the same prices as their predecessors. One change, however, is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at 256GB of storage, which technically raised the starting price from $1,099 to $1,199.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are reportedly significantly more expensive for Apple to make. Still, the company chose not to pass along those price increases to consumers. Whether that changes with the iPhone 16 Pro lineup remains to be seen.

iPhone 16 Pro: Wrap up

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still months away from being announced, but these rumors offer a glimpse at what to expect. As always, it’s important to remember that these are just rumors and things can change.

We’ll keep this roundup updated with all of the latest iPhone 16 Pro rumors and expectations.

