iPhone 15 has just been launched by Apple, but there are already some rumors about next year’s iPhone floating around the web. This time, analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities has revealed some details about what to expect from the iPhone 16 Pro. According to Pu, the device will be equipped with a faster 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7, and a new ultra-wide lens on the rear.

iPhone 16 predictions

In a note to investors seen by 9to5Mac, Pu discusses his predictions for the iPhone 16 lineup based on his sources in Apple’s supply chain. When it comes to the display, the new iPhones will be 0.2 inches larger compared to the current 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes. Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young had already reported on the iPhone 16 coming in larger sizes.

With the regular iPhone 16 Pro coming in a larger size, Apple will be able to put the same tetra-prism lens for 5x optical zoom introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max on the smaller Pro model. Jeff Pu reiterates that both the Pro and Pro Max models will have a 12-megapixel tetra-prism lens for better zoom.

The report also indicates that Apple plans to upgrade the Pro models with a newer ultra-wide lens, a component that has remained pretty much untouched since the iPhone 13 Pro. The ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro models will get a new 48-megapixel sensor, a huge leap from the current 12-megapixel sensor.

Faster Wi-Fi and 5G

The iPhone 16 Pro will be equipped with the new A18 Pro chip, also built using the 3-nanometer process – the same as the A17 Pro. The new chip will keep the 8 GB of RAM of the current iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

However, when it comes to connectivity, the iPhone 16 Pro will be able to reach even faster speeds, whether on Wi-Fi or 5G. Pu speculates that the new iPhones will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem, which achieves 5G download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps thanks to a new “5G Advanced” standard.

While the iPhone 15 Pro was the first to introduce support for Wi-Fi 6e, next year’s iPhone Pro may have Wi-Fi 7. The latest Wi-Fi standard reaches speeds of up to 46 Gbps, four times more than Wi-Fi 6.

What about the regular iPhone 16?

For the regular iPhone 16 model, Jeff Pu notes that Apple will stick with only two rear lenses on the camera (with no optical zoom), and the ultra-wide lens will keep its 12-megapixel sensor without auto-focus and macro.

Apple is also expected to introduce a less powerful version of the A17 chip for the iPhone 16 instead of using the A17 Pro. This version will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM (versus 6 GB RAM for the A16 Bionic) and no upgrades to the 5G modem. While the iPhone 16 Pro will get Wi-Fi 7 support, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get a more subtle upgrade to Wi-Fi 6e.

The new iPhones are expected to be unveiled by Apple in September next year, so plans may change between now and then.