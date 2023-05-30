 Skip to main content

Report: iPhone 16 Pro to pack biggest iPhone screen ever; ProMotion still exclusive to ‘Pro’ devices

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 30 2023 - 8:23 am PT
Apple has big plans for the display technology used in upcoming iPhone models. According to a new roadmap shared by analyst Ross Young, Apple will increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup next year, while also changing the aspect ratio to make the devices taller and more narrow.

According to Young, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro <ax will feature a 6.86-inch display. The aspect ratio of these devices will be 19.6:9, compared to the aspect ratio of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro lineups of 19.5:9.

What this means is that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger displays, at the cost of making the devices taller rather than wider. This aligns with what 9to5Mac reported earlier this month based on leaked CAD files from Apple’s supply chain.

While these changes will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro, the changes will trickle down to the non-Pro iPhone models starting with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus is 2025.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus display specs:

  • Size: 6.12″/6.69″
  • Aspect ratio: 19.5:9
  • Notch/hole: Pill-shaped and Dynamic Island
  • Backplane: LTPS
  • Refresh rate: 60hz

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro max display specs:

  • Size: 6.27″/6.86″
  • Aspect ratio: 19.6:9
  • Notch/hole: Pill-shaped and Dynamic Island
  • Backplane: LTPO
  • Refresh rate: 120hz

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus display specs:

  • Size: 6.27″/6.86″
  • Aspect ratio: 19.6:9
  • Notch/hole: Pill-shaped and Dynamic Island
  • Backplane: LTPO
  • Refresh rate: 120hz

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max:

  • Size: 6.27″/6.86″
  • Aspect ratio: 19.6:9
  • Notch/hole: Hole punch + under-screen Face ID
  • Backplane: LTPO
  • Refresh rate: 120hz

As always, it’s important to treat rumors like this with some skepticism. While these iPhone displays are clearly things Apple is working on, plans can change based on things like supply chain disruptions.

