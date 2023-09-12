iPhone 15 Pro Max has the highest starting price yet after increase

Apple has been rumored to be planning a price increase for its Pro models for years now. Several analysts expected iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max to cost $100-$200 more without changing storage options. Here’s what actually happened.

How did those rumors shake out? Fortunately, the iPhone 15 Pro has the same starting price of $999 for 128GB storage as the iPhone 14 Pro. Not bad when you consider all that’s new with the new model.

The story is a little different for iPhone 15 Pro Max, which now carries the highest starting price of any iPhone yet. iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199, up from $1099 with the iPhone 14 Pro, although it’s not a straight $100 price increase.

Instead, Apple dropped the 128GB storage option from the iPhone 15 Pro Max line. The new entry level storage for iPhone 15 Pro Max is 256GB for $1199. That’s the same price as the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256GB storage.

Consumers would obviously be more content with a $1099 iPhone 15 Pro Max option with 128GB, but at least we’re not dealing with paying $100 more for the same storage as last year.

The move does create a minor difference between the Pro and Pro Max line this year though: iPhone 15 Pro comes in four storage options, and iPhone 15 Pro Max only comes in three storage options. iPhone 15 Pro storage includes 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. iPhone 15 Pro Max includes 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Apple has been rumored to be going up to 2TB on the iPhone Pro line for a couple years now, but that’s still an iPad Pro and Mac-only option for now.