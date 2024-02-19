iPhone 16 Pro: New yellow and gray color options rumored

As iPhone 16 Pro rumors continue to heat up, this could be our first look at Apple’s plans for new titanium colorways. According to a new rumor on social media today, Apple is planning two new color options for the iPhone 16 Pro: “Titanium Gray” and “Desert Titanium.” The image above shows renders of those new colors.

iPhone 16 Pro colors

Today’s rumor comes from Majin Bu on social media, who has a mixed track record of accuracy. In general, this source is most accurate when it comes to iPhone accessories, and less so on iPhone hardware rumors. Treat this one with some skepticism until it’s corroborated by other sources.

The “Desert Titanium” – also referred to as “Desert Yellow” – is described as “similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier” for the iPhone 16 Pro. The “Titanium Gray” – also referred to as “Cement Gray” – is described as “a shade of space gray similar to that used in the iPhone 6.”

It’s unclear which current iPhone 15 Pro color options these new choices would replace, or what the overall lineup might look like.

What do you think of these rumored iPhone 16 Pro colors? Let us know down in the comments.

More iPhone 16 Pro rumors: