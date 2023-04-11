iPhone 15 Pro may not have new solid-state volume buttons after all [U: Kuo corroborates]

According to multiple sources, iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have new solid-state volume buttons with haptic feedback, similar to the Home Button introduced with iPhone 7. While even 9to5Mac has corroborated this report, Haitong Tech analyst Jeff Pu said on Tuesday that the iPhone 15 Pro may not have the solid-state buttons after all.

Pu has heard from sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain that the company may switch back to the classic volume button design on the iPhone 15 Pro since the new solution would have a much more complex design. According to the analyst, the new buttons would require three new haptics engines inside the iPhone.

As a result, solid-state volume buttons may end up being pushed out to the 2024 iPhone models to give Apple more time to build the required parts. Of course, this is contrary to expectations and “market consensus,” since all rumors so far have been quite affirmative when it comes to the new volume buttons.

It’s uncertain whether this will also affect the new mute button, which is expected to gain new features with the redesign.

In our exclusive report on March 3, we explained:

According to our source, who’s familiar with making certified accessories for Apple products, the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the separate volume up and volume down buttons for a new single button that works both ways depending on where the user presses it. In addition, the source told us that the classic mute switch will be replaced by a new “pressing type button,” which suggests that the button will also be capacitive and users will have to force press it to put the phone into silent mode.

And with our exclusive iPhone 15 Pro renders, we also show what the new buttons would look like.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just corroborated Jeff Pu’s report about Apple switching back to the classic volume buttons instead of the new solid-state ones with iPhone 15 Pro. The analyst explained that the iPhone 15 Pro is still in the EVT (Engineer Validation Test) stage, which means that Apple still has time to change the final design.

Kuo says that removing the solid-state buttons “will simplify the development and testing process” and that this won’t affect the iPhone 15 launch schedule. However, this will hurt Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies, both Apple suppliers that would provide parts for the new buttons.

More about iPhone 15

The most noticeable change in this year’s iPhones based on leaked renders is the switch from the Lightning port to USB-C, which would mark a major departure from Apple’s proprietary connector that has been used on iPhones and most Apple accessories since 2012.

However, the new phones will have a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the display bezels thinner. Apple will keep the same four sizes from the current iPhone 14 lineup for the new models. However, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island.

The new iPhones are expected to be announced by Apple in September.