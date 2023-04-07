Exclusive: iPhone 15 Pro design reveals new buttons, giant camera bump, colors, and more

Last month, 9to5Mac exclusively shared the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro design with basic CAD images. Since then, we’ve been working to gather more exclusive details from MFi accessory makers, new detailed CAD obtained by 9to5Mac’s Max Weinbach, and other sources.

All of this information has been corroborated by multiple sources, and we are confident that this is your best look yet at iPhone 15 Pro.

Titanium frame

The iPhone 15 Pro is widely rumored to be a significant upgrade, the biggest change being an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. While subtle, the rounded edges should be a noticeable upgrade in hand, as many users have complained about the current iPhone’s sharp edges.

The cameras

In addition to the new titanium frame, Apple is once again increasing the size of the cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro. The camera bump is thicker, but the more noticeable change comes with the protruding lenses. CAD files show that the individual lens protrusion has more than doubled from the iPhone 14 Pro’s enormous cameras.

It’s important to note that in CAD files, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a smaller camera protrusion; this could be due to a periscope camera, which has been rumored to come this year exclusively in the larger Pro Max model. This would mean that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a larger camera bump than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Camera improvements from generation to generation are a sure thing, and Apple is gearing up for a significant upgrade if the size of the cameras is anything to go by. Rumors say that iPhone 15 Pro will feature an all-new sensor technology that will “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings.”

USB-C on iPhone 15 models

USB-C is also widely rumored to be coming to all iPhone 15 models. Based on leaked imagery of a prototype device, the USB-C port has a unique metal surround with a ribbed texture. In typical Apple fashion, the fastest charging will be limited to USB-C cables certified by Apple.

Haptic volume and mute buttons

Goodbye buttons and mute switch – the iPhone 15 Pro will feature solid-state haptic and mute buttons. According to the latest information, the buttons will be replaced with two new haptic engines dedicated explicitly to emulating a button press.

Exclusively reported by 9to5Mac’s Filipe Esposito, the mute switch will also receive the haptic treatment and will instead function as a push button; it remains to be seen how Apple will treat this new input in the software.

Tiny bezels

Apple will continue shrinking the bezels this year, with the iPhone 15 Pro’s bezels measuring at a mere 1.55mm. We also see that both the front and back glass feature a subtle curvature of the edges, transitioning seamlessly into the titanium frame of the device.

iPhone 15 Pro’s all new color

Perhaps the most exciting change, 9to5Mac has learned that the iPhone 15 Pro will come in an all-new deep red color; the exact color code being 410D0D. This color is rumored to sit alongside Apple’s usual White, Space Black, and Gold and will replace Deep Purple.

Dimensions

Due to the smaller bezels and the same overall screen size, the iPhone 15 Pro will be slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro. This and the more rounded edges should make the phone much more comfortable to hold.

The iPhone 15 Pro measures in at 70.46mm by 146.47mm with a thickness of 8.24mm , while the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly larger at 71.45mm by 147.46mm with a thickness of 7.84mm.

Wrap up

The iPhone 15 Pro is gearing up to be a significant upgrade, and with an all-new titanium frame, USB-C, and camera upgrades, it’s sure to be popular. It’s still early, and nothing is confirmed until Apple reveals the device on stage; however, this gives us an accurate look at what we can expect from Apple later this year.

We will have much more to share on the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup over the coming weeks.

Wallpaper: Basic Apple Guy