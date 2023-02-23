Exclusive: First look at the special edition color for iPhone 15 Pro

Last week, 9to5Mac offered you the first in-depth look at the iPhone 15 Pro’s new design with thinner bezels, rounded edges, USB-C, and more. We’ve since learned more about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 15 Pro, which include a stunning new dark red color option.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colors

Apple has regularly offered the “Pro” models of the iPhone in special edition colors every year. The iPhone 12 Pro was available in pacific blue, the iPhone 13 Pro was available in sierra blue, and the iPhone 14 Pro is available in special space black and deep purple colors.

The #410D0D color Apple is reportedly using

For the iPhone 15 Pro, a source who spoke to 9to5Mac revealed that Apple is planning a new dark red color option. Ian Zelbo, 9to5Mac’s Renderer Extraordinaire, did a quick mock-up of what this might look like, which you can see above. The color itself is a very dark red with the color hex of #410D0D.

The mock-up we created is mainly just to visualize what the color could look like on an iPhone. Apple’s final design will obviously be more refined.

For the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, our source says two of the color options in testing are light blue and pink. The source cautioned, however, that this information is still early and could change as Apple moves closer toward the iPhone 15 release this fall.

It will be particularly interesting to see what Apple does with iPhone 15 Pro colors this year. This is because the iPhone 15 Pro will also be made from titanium, according to a number of different rumors. Apple has used titanium in the Apple Watch for several years, offering “natural” and “space black” coatings.

Apple tests multiple different colors of new iPhone models before they are released. Given the transition to titanium, Apple will also need to perfect the coating process of the titanium material. Apple has to factor in things like yield rates, production time, and costs.

For example, it was widely rumored that the iPhone X would be available in gold, but this didn’t actually happen. A few months after the device’s release, however, leaked images from the FCC revealed the unreleased gold iPhone X in its entirety. This shows how close to a new iPhone’s launch that Apple can scrap a new iPhone color – especially in the year of a dramatic redesign or materials change.

As it stands right now, however, this deep red color is what’s planned for the iPhone 15 Pro. What do you think of it? Any guesses on Apple’s marketing name? Let us know in the comments.

