exclusive: iPhone 15 Pro to have new unified volume buttons with new 'pressing type' mute button

9to5Mac last month revealed a first look at the design of the entire iPhone 15 lineup based on CAD files used to build the phones and also compatible accessories. But one thing that remained unclear was the layout of the volume buttons, which reportedly will be capacitive rather than physical. 9to5Mac has heard from a source that iPhone 15 Pro will have new unified volume buttons, plus a “pressing type” mute button.

Details about iPhone 15 capacitive volume buttons

According to our source, who’s familiar with making certified accessories for Apple products, the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the separate volume up and volume down buttons for a new single button that works both ways depending on where the user presses it.

An early iPhone 15 Pro rumor had already mentioned that this year’s phones will adopt new solid-state buttons with haptic feedbacks, similar to the Home button introduced with iPhone 7. This means that the buttons will no longer have moving parts and will identify the pressure level to work.

Renders had already revealed a single cutout for the volume buttons, but it was unclear whether Apple would actually opt for a single button instead of two. The layout of the new volume buttons may look similar to that of older iPhone and iPad models. But of course, with new technologies behind it.

In addition, the source told us that the classic mute switch will be replaced by a new “pressing type button,” which suggests that the button will also be capacitive and users will have to force press it to put the phone into silent mode. We also heard that the renders leaked by 9to5Mac are in line with what Apple has been planning for the new iPhones.

More about iPhone 15

The most noticeable change in this year’s iPhones based on leaked renders is the switch from the Lightning port to USB-C, which would mark a major departure from Apple’s proprietary connector that has been used on iPhones and most Apple accessories since 2012.

However, the new phones will have a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the display bezels thinner. Apple will keep the same four sizes from the current iPhone 14 lineup for the new models. However, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island.

The new iPhones are expected to be announced by Apple in September.

