Exclusive: iPhone 15 Plus renders reveal Dynamic Island with slimmer bezels, ‘curve’ design, more

So far, 9to5Mac has shown off exclusive renders of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Now, we’ve gotten our hands on CAD models for the iPhone 15 Plus, and our resident 3D Graphics expert, Ian Zelbo, has put together some exclusive renders showing off the new device.

This is the iPhone 15 Plus

As we’ve explained previously, CAD files like the ones these renders are based on are given by Apple to partners in its supply chain to prepare for a new iPhone’s launch. These types of files are highly-accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to Apple’s partners.

The iPhone 15 Plus renders seen here show off much of what we expected based on our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro reports. On the bottom of the device, you can clearly see the new USB-C port that will finally replace Lightning for charging and data transfer.

iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus is also set to adopt the Dynamic Island. This means Apple’s entire iPhone 15 lineup will have the Dynamic Island and that the notch will no longer be a “feature” of any current-model iPhone. The bezels are also slimmer on the iPhone 15 Plus than on the iPhone 14 Plus.

Documents viewed by 9to5Mac also confirm the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15 Plus, which are:

160.87 mm tall

77.76 mm wide

7.81 mm thick

For comparison’s sake, here are the iPhone 14 Plus dimensions:

160.84 mm tall

78.07 mm wide

7.79 mm thick

You can see that the iPhone 15 Plus is ever-so-slightly taller, narrower, and thicker than the iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, the camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Plus is thicker than its predecessor.

iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus, like the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, also adopts a new body design that features slightly rounded edges. This makes for a less harsh transition from the front of the device toward the back.

The iPhone 14 Plus has clearly sold worse than Apple anticipated, but the company is still moving ahead with keeping this form factor in the iPhone lineup. Whether or not changes like USB-C and the Dynamic Island are enough to sway buyers toward the iPhone 15 Plus remains to be seen. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.