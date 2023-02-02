iPhone 14 Plus demand continues to fall, but rumors say an iPhone 15 Plus is still planned

Sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are continuing to grow, at the cost of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. According to new supply chain data from analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 14 Pro models now account for 75% of Apple’s display panel shipments, and that number is only expected to grow further…

Young’s latest data indicates that there was a slight increase in panel shipments for the iPhone 14, while iPhone 14 Plus panel shipments stopped altogether. The increase in iPhone 14 panel shipments, however, did not fully make up for the drop in iPhone 14 Plus shipments.

As such, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to grow and account for larger shares of iPhone 14 panel shipments. The data from Young shows that Apple further increased panel shipments for both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The two iPhone 14 Pro models accounted for a total of 75% of iPhone 14 series panel shipments in December. Young predicts that this will reach at least 80% in data for January and February. iPhone 14 Plus panel shipments could resume in February, but would still account for less than 5% of the total shipments.

Young also shared a chart showing iPhone 14 series panel procurement in comparison to the iPhone 13 lineup. According to his prediction, the iPhone 14 lineup will fall behind the iPhone 13 in January and February, after leading from August to January.

Apple battled significant iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shortages through much of November and December. The company has resolved shortages for most of its devices, particularly as demand has slowed in the post-holiday shopping season.

iPhone 15 Plus still planned

Despite iPhone 14 Plus demand being much worse than expected, however, Apple is still planning to release an iPhone 15 Plus later this year. Whether or not Apple has any changes in store to help boost sales remains to be seen, but there have been some whispers of price cuts for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both.

Rumors have also suggested price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Creating a bigger delta between the two ends of the lineup could help Apple boost sales while also increasing margins and average selling prices.

Apple will report its Q1 2023 earnings later today. This will offer a closer look at the impact of iPhone 14 Pro shortages, something analysts will be keeping a close eye on.

