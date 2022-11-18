iPhone 14 Plus demand continues to lag, panel shipments ‘close to zero’

Nov. 18th 2022

iPhone 14 India
iPhone 14 Plus sales continue to lag, but the overall iPhone 14 shipments are outpacing the iPhone 13 lineup from last year. New data shared by reliable Apple analyst Ross Young shows that panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Plus are expected to be “close to 0 in December.”

According to Young, display purchases from Apple in the supply chain for the iPhone 14 in 2022 are on track to be up 10% compared to the iPhone 13 lineup in 2021.

As previous data has shown, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to outsell the iPhone 13 Pro predecessors. This is also leading to an increase in the average selling price for the iPhone 14 lineup, which is a metric Apple heavily relies on when reporting earnings to investors.

Note, the Plus panel shipments are expected to be close to 0 in December as demand stalls for that model.

The iPhone 14 Series panel buys for 2022 now looks to be up 10% vs. the 2021 iPhone 13 Series procurement despite the smartphone market falling 9%. The blended ASP of those devices is up 10% as well with the 14 Pro/Pro Max accounting for a 64% share vs. 51% for the 13 Pro/Max.

The iPhone 14 Plus panel shipments being “close to zero” for December isn’t surprising. A previous report said that Apple had actually halted production of the device to better align production with demand. Despite the demand being lower-than-expected, however, Apple is said to still be planning an iPhone 15 Plus for next year.

But of course, Apple recently issued a rare update to investors and consumers, warning that ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China will have a major impact on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

