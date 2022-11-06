Apple warns iPhone 14 Pro availability is limited as COVID-19 restrictions close supply chain factories in China

Apple today released a statement warning investors and customers that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability is very constrained following recent factory closures due to recent COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

This means Apple is likely lowering shipment estimates for the critical holiday period, potentially impacting revenue figures for the quarter, and customers should expect longer wait times when ordering a new iPhone 14 Pro model at the moment.

The company said it is working to restore normal production levels for its flagship iPhone series, whilst taking care of health and safety precautions of workers.

In particular, Apple said COVID-19 restrictions enforced at a facility in Zhengzhou, China has impacted production of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

COVID-19 has impacted iPhone supply chain on and off for the last two years, although this instance must be unusually severe to have triggered a formal Apple disclosure. This suggests Apple believes the disruption will have a material impact on its quarterly performance, so it is notifying shareholders in advance of the stock market opening tomorrow morning.

Apple reiterated that it continues to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Analysts generally believe that the sales performance of the Pro line has exceeded expectations, while demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is lower than expected.

Currently, the Apple Online Store is quoting 4 week delivery estimates for most iPhone 14 Pro configurations. In contrast, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus orders are available for immediate delivery.

