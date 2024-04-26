The iPhone 16 Pro is getting even bigger, but is that a good thing?

One of the big changes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is that both models will feature larger displays. This will mark the first time iPhone screens have gotten bigger since the iPhone 12 was introduced in 2020. Is this a good thing, though?
iPhone history lesson
Here’s a brief history of iPhone screen sizes since the iPhone X changed the game in 2017:
2017:
- iPhone X: 5.8 inches
2018:
- iPhone XS: 5.8 inches
- iPhone XS Max: 6.5 inches
- iPhone XR: 6.1 inches
2019:
- iPhone 11: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 11 Pro: 5.8 inches
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: 6.5 inches
2020:
- iPhone 12: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 12 mini: 5.4 inches
- iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7 inches
2021:
- iPhone 13: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 13 mini: 5.4 inches
- iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inches
2022:
- iPhone 14: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 14 Plus: 6.7 inches
- iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7 inches
2023:
- iPhone 15: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7 inches
- iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7 inches
iPhone 16 Pro rumors
For the iPhone 16 lineup this year, here’s what we’re expecting:
- iPhone 16: 6.1 inches
- iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7 inches
- iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3 inches
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9 inches
But screen sizes only tell part of the story. There will also be changes to the overall dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year:
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Thickness
|8.25 mm
|8.25 mm
|Height
|149.6 mm
|146.6 mm
|Width
|71.45 mm
|70.60 mm
|Display
|6.3-inches
|6.1-inches
|Weight
|194 grams
|187 grams
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Thickness
|8.25 mm
|8.25 mm
|Height
|163.0 mm
|159.9 mm
|Width
|77.58 mm
|76.70 mm
|Display
|6.9-inches
|6.7-inches
|Weight
|225 grams
|221 grams
As you can see, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors. than the iPhone 15 Pro, while thickness will be unchanged.
9to5Mac’s Take
I’ve been a “Pro Max” (and “Plus” before it) user every year, and I have no desire to switch it up. I enjoy having as large of a phone screen as possible. I remember thinking how weird it was in 2017 when the iPhone X wasn’t available in a larger variant.
The question, of course, is whether the changes coming with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have any impact on buying habits. Might some people who previously purchased the “Pro Max” size opt for the “Pro” instead? It doesn’t seem out of the question.
One thing I will say, however, is that the switch to titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro has made the big phone lifestyle significantly better. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is about 10% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and that makes a big difference.
With that in mind, I’m pretty excited about a slightly bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max screen this fall. What do you think? Are iPhones too big nowadays? Will the iPhone 16 Pro Max cross a line? Let us know down in the comments.
