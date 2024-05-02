A new report says that Apple CEO Tim Cook will “hint” at upcoming AI features during next week’s Let Loose event.

New iPads are the main focus of the event, but there are possible reasons for suggesting that Apple might also use it to outline new artificial intelligence features ahead of a detailed briefing at WWDC …

We wondered yesterday whether Apple might use the event to preview some of the AI features expected to be detailed in the WWDC keynote before launching as part of iOS 18 alongside the new iPhone 16 line-up.

We noted that precedent was against this, but cited a couple of potential supporting arguments.

First, there’s Mark Gurman’s suggestion that the new iPad Pro models could get the M4 chip, ahead of Macs. That in itself would be an eye-opener, raising the question ‘Why would they need it?’ Apple may explain that it enables advanced on-device AI capabilities – and that would mean saying something about those. Second, Apple is describing its May 7 keynote as “a different kind of event.”

In our poll, a modest majority of you do expect some new Apple AI features to be previewed during the event.

Tim Cook to ‘hint’ at AI features

The Washington Post doesn’t provide a hard-and-fast answer to the question, but does suggest Cook will reference new AI features.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is expected to hint at new artificial intelligence features next week and unveil them at the company’s World Wide Developers Conference in June.

How explicit those hints will turn out to be remains to be seen.

Photo by vackground.com on Unsplash