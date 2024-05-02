 Skip to main content

Tim Cook to ‘hint’ at upcoming Apple AI features during iPad launch – WaPo

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 2 2024 - 6:02 am PT
0 Comments
Tim Cook to 'hint' at Apple AI features | Abstract shiny silver and colorful image

A new report says that Apple CEO Tim Cook will “hint” at upcoming AI features during next week’s Let Loose event.

New iPads are the main focus of the event, but there are possible reasons for suggesting that Apple might also use it to outline new artificial intelligence features ahead of a detailed briefing at WWDC

We wondered yesterday whether Apple might use the event to preview some of the AI features expected to be detailed in the WWDC keynote before launching as part of iOS 18 alongside the new iPhone 16 line-up.

We noted that precedent was against this, but cited a couple of potential supporting arguments.

First, there’s Mark Gurman’s suggestion that the new iPad Pro models could get the M4 chip, ahead of Macs. That in itself would be an eye-opener, raising the question ‘Why would they need it?’ Apple may explain that it enables advanced on-device AI capabilities – and that would mean saying something about those.

Second, Apple is describing its May 7 keynote as “a different kind of event.”

In our poll, a modest majority of you do expect some new Apple AI features to be previewed during the event.

Tim Cook to ‘hint’ at AI features

The Washington Post doesn’t provide a hard-and-fast answer to the question, but does suggest Cook will reference new AI features.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is expected to hint at new artificial intelligence features next week and unveil them at the company’s World Wide Developers Conference in June. 

How explicit those hints will turn out to be remains to be seen.

Photo by vackground.com on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
iPad Air Artificial Intelligence

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing