Apple promoting May 7 keynote as a ‘different kind of Apple Event’

As you may know by now, Apple will be holding a special event on May 7 to announce new iPads. The event will be pre-recorded just like other Apple events. However, the company is now promoting its upcoming keynote as a “different kind of Apple Event.”

Apple to hold a different kind of event next week

As noted by The Apple Post, the company has been promoting its “Let Loose” event on social networks such as Instagram and Facebook. Interestingly, the message in the ads says that Apple is “drafting up something special for you” and invites people to attend a “different kind of Apple Event” on May 7.

Although the “drafting up” part could be another reference to iPads (since the event artwork itself features an Apple Pencil), it’s unclear what the company means by a “different kind” of event.

Apple doesn’t typically hold events in May, especially since it’s only a month before WWDC. This next event will also be held at 7 a.m. PT, whereas typically Apple events start at 10 a.m. PT. But is that enough to say that this event will be different from others?

Last year, the company actually held a rather atypical event in October, which began at 5 p.m. PT and lasted only 30 minutes. On that occasion, the company introduced new Macs the day before Halloween. It was also the first keynote to be filmed entirely with an iPhone. Will the next one be filmed and edited on the iPad? I guess we won’t have the answers until next week.

On a related note, Apple has also added a countdown to the event on its Newsroom webpage.

What to expect

Apple is rumored to be introducing a new generation iPad Pro with OLED displays and powered by the M4 chip. iPad Air will also get a hardware upgrade with the M2 chip and a new 12.9-inch version. Accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are also expected to get new versions.

Of course, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything Apple announces next Tuesday.