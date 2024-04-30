 Skip to main content

Apple promoting May 7 keynote as a ‘different kind of Apple Event’

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 30 2024 - 11:21 am PT
6 Comments
Apple May 7 event

As you may know by now, Apple will be holding a special event on May 7 to announce new iPads. The event will be pre-recorded just like other Apple events. However, the company is now promoting its upcoming keynote as a “different kind of Apple Event.”

Apple to hold a different kind of event next week

As noted by The Apple Post, the company has been promoting its “Let Loose” event on social networks such as Instagram and Facebook. Interestingly, the message in the ads says that Apple is “drafting up something special for you” and invites people to attend a “different kind of Apple Event” on May 7.

Although the “drafting up” part could be another reference to iPads (since the event artwork itself features an Apple Pencil), it’s unclear what the company means by a “different kind” of event.

Apple doesn’t typically hold events in May, especially since it’s only a month before WWDC. This next event will also be held at 7 a.m. PT, whereas typically Apple events start at 10 a.m. PT. But is that enough to say that this event will be different from others?

Last year, the company actually held a rather atypical event in October, which began at 5 p.m. PT and lasted only 30 minutes. On that occasion, the company introduced new Macs the day before Halloween. It was also the first keynote to be filmed entirely with an iPhone. Will the next one be filmed and edited on the iPad? I guess we won’t have the answers until next week.

On a related note, Apple has also added a countdown to the event on its Newsroom webpage.

Apple promoting May 7 keynote as a ‘different kind of Apple Event’

What to expect

Apple is rumored to be introducing a new generation iPad Pro with OLED displays and powered by the M4 chip. iPad Air will also get a hardware upgrade with the M2 chip and a new 12.9-inch version. Accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are also expected to get new versions.

Of course, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything Apple announces next Tuesday.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Apple event

Apple event

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing