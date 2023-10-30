Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple today held a short and unusual special event to introduce a new generation of MacBook Pro and iMac with M3 chip. The 30-minute Halloween-themed presentation looked similar to any other pre-recorded Apple presentation, except for one detail: it was shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

At the end of the presentation, after Tim Cook thanked the audience, a message appeared on the screen saying “This event was shot on iPhone and edited on Mac.” There was also a disclaimer saying that “All presenters, locations, and drone footage” were shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Although Apple has always promoted the iPhone’s camera as capable of shooting “Hollywood-quality” films, this is the first time that an entire Apple event has been recorded using the iPhone.

Of course, this is a clever way to promote the new video features of the iPhone 15 Pro. The latest iPhones introduced in September are the first to record in ProRes Log at 60 frames per second. This combines the super-low compression of the ProRes format with the Log color format, which is used in the film industry for accurate color correction.

iPhone 15 Pro is also the first smartphone in the world to support ACES, the Academy Color Encoding System, a global standard for color workflows. In addition, professionals can connect external storage using the USB-C 3 port to record videos directly there. On the iPhone 15 Pro Max, users can also shoot videos using 5x optical zoom.

When the iPhone 15 Pro was announced, Apple partnered with singer Olivia Rodrigo, who released a music video for “get him back!” that was also shot entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Whether Apple will establish a tradition of recording its special events on the iPhone remains to be seen.

You can rewatch the event on Apple’s website and YouTube.

