Apple announces new 24-inch iMac with M3 chip

Apple on Monday announced a new generation of the 24-inch iMac, almost three years since the introduction of the M1 iMac. The new version features a similar design to the previous one, but now with the just announced M3 chip, which is faster and more efficient. Read on as we detail what’s new in the M3 iMac.

M3 iMac

In terms of design, the new iMac looks pretty much the same as before. The display is also the same as before: 24 inches with 4.5K resolution. The biggest news here is the M3 chip, especially as the iMac hasn’t been updated since 2021 – when it got the M1 chip.

M3 is based on the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro. It’s the first Apple chip designed for Macs based on the 3 nanometer architecture. Apple says that M3 brings great advances when it comes to GPU. M3, together with A17 Pro, are the first Apple chips to support hardware ray tracing.

The M3 CPU has performance cores up to 30% faster than M1 and 15% faster than M2. Because of the new architecture, the chip also consumes less power than previous chips, even though it offers more performance. The base model has an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU.

Prices remain the same as before: starting at $1299 for the 256GB storage and 8GB RAM configuration. It’s worth noting that there are no versions of the iMac with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. Pre-orders start today on Apple’s website, with deliveries estimated for November 7.

