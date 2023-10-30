 Skip to main content

Apple announces new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: M3 chip, Space Black, cheaper $1599 starting price

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 30 2023 - 5:14 pm PT
Apple today announced the new MacBook Pro lineup featuring M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, which deliver significant CPU and GPU performance leaps.

The lineup now starts with a cheaper 14-inch MacBook Pro model powered by the base model M3 chip. There are also the usual higher-end configurations with M3 Pro and M3 Max, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The M3 model allows Apple to offer a lower starting price, from $1599.

The new GPU in M3 series includes features like Dynamic Caching, ray tracing, and more to offer the biggest leap in graphics performance yet.

Apple says the M3 Pro is up to 20% faster than the previous-generation M2 equivalent. Meanwhile, M3 Max is up to 2x faster than M2 Max.

With M3 Max, MacBook Pro can now support up to 128 GB RAM. Battery life is rated up to 22 hours, and Apple says the laptops deliver the same performance plugged in or on battery.

Visually, the chassis and external design of the laptops appears to be the same. The focus here is on the M2 to M3 spec bump. However, the internal Liquid Retina XDR display has been boosted with additional brightness. And to stand out from the crowd, Apple has a new Space Black colorway that looks simply stunning.

The new M3 MacBook Pro can be ordered today, and M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are available next week. The low-end M3 chip model starts at $1599, a new cheaper starting price for the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

