 Skip to main content

Apple officially unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max: 3 nanometer, Dynamic Caching GPU, more

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 30 2023 - 5:08 pm PT
7 Comments

Apple has unveiled its next generation of M series chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These new chips are 3nm, like the A17 Pro. The GPU uses a new technique called Dynamic Caching.

This Apple silicon reveal marks the first time the company has announced an M series chip at the same time as an M Pro and M Max series chip. M1 and M2, for example, were announced months before M1 Pro/Max and M2 Pro/Max chips, respectively.

Apple is also bringing 3 nanometer chip architecture to the Mac for the first time with M3 — like the A17 Pro in iPhone 15 Pro.

  • GPU improvements are a focus
  • Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
  • Performance per watt improvements: uses roughly 1/2 power to match M1 performance and graphics
  • 16% faster Neural Engine than M2
  • Up to 128GB RAM for the first time

M3

M3 Pro

M3 Max

M3 bento box

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.