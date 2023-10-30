Apple officially unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max: 3 nanometer, Dynamic Caching GPU, more

Apple has unveiled its next generation of M series chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These new chips are 3nm, like the A17 Pro. The GPU uses a new technique called Dynamic Caching.

This Apple silicon reveal marks the first time the company has announced an M series chip at the same time as an M Pro and M Max series chip. M1 and M2, for example, were announced months before M1 Pro/Max and M2 Pro/Max chips, respectively.

Apple is also bringing 3 nanometer chip architecture to the Mac for the first time with M3 — like the A17 Pro in iPhone 15 Pro.

GPU improvements are a focus

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

Performance per watt improvements: uses roughly 1/2 power to match M1 performance and graphics

16% faster Neural Engine than M2

Up to 128GB RAM for the first time

M3

M3 Pro

M3 Max

M3 bento box

