 Skip to main content

Apple’s Mac accessories still only available with Lightning chargers

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 30 2023 - 5:42 pm PT
9 Comments

While many of us were hoping for Apple to unveil new versions of its Mac accessories with USB-C ports, that’s not the case. Following today’s “Scary fast” event, Apple still only sells the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard with Lightning ports.

This also applies to the new 24-inch iMac models, which come with Lightning accessories and a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box.

A sad day for those of us who are trying to rid our lives of Lightning cables once and for all after the iPhone 15’s launch.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com