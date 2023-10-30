Apple’s Mac accessories still only available with Lightning chargers

While many of us were hoping for Apple to unveil new versions of its Mac accessories with USB-C ports, that’s not the case. Following today’s “Scary fast” event, Apple still only sells the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard with Lightning ports.

This also applies to the new 24-inch iMac models, which come with Lightning accessories and a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box.

A sad day for those of us who are trying to rid our lives of Lightning cables once and for all after the iPhone 15’s launch.