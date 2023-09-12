 Skip to main content

Olivia Rodrigo’s latest music video ‘get him back!’ was shot on the iPhone 15 Pro

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 12 2023 - 1:23 pm PT
6 Comments
Olivia Rodrigo's latest music video 'get him back' was shot on the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has just announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the phones come with new capabilities for the camera and video shooting. To promote these new features, Apple and Olivia Rodrigo filmed the music video for “get him back!” entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro.

Olivia Rodrigo is the first to film a clip with an iPhone 15 Pro

The entire video clip was published shortly after Apple’s event on Tuesday, during which the company announced the new phones. Apple also published a 30-second ad to promote the partnership with the 20-year-old American singer and actress.

The description of the full clip says that the video was “shot on iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with Apple.” The company points out on its YouTube channel that Olivia Rodrigo’s clip takes advantage of new camera features such as Pro Res 4K Log and support for external USB-C drives when recording videos.

On the iPhone 15 Pro Max, users can also combine these features with video shooting using the 5x optical zoom periscope lens.

This isn’t the first time Apple has teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo. In 2021, the singer shared a series of videos showing her fans how to use the Procreate app on the iPad to create TikTok filters. At the time, Apple also revealed that the music video for “brutal” was edited on the iPad.

Check out the video below:

More about today’s announcements

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in stores next week, with pre-orders starting this Friday. Prices start at $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.