Apple has just announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the phones come with new capabilities for the camera and video shooting. To promote these new features, Apple and Olivia Rodrigo filmed the music video for “get him back!” entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro.

Olivia Rodrigo is the first to film a clip with an iPhone 15 Pro

The entire video clip was published shortly after Apple’s event on Tuesday, during which the company announced the new phones. Apple also published a 30-second ad to promote the partnership with the 20-year-old American singer and actress.

The description of the full clip says that the video was “shot on iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with Apple.” The company points out on its YouTube channel that Olivia Rodrigo’s clip takes advantage of new camera features such as Pro Res 4K Log and support for external USB-C drives when recording videos.

On the iPhone 15 Pro Max, users can also combine these features with video shooting using the 5x optical zoom periscope lens.

This isn’t the first time Apple has teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo. In 2021, the singer shared a series of videos showing her fans how to use the Procreate app on the iPad to create TikTok filters. At the time, Apple also revealed that the music video for “brutal” was edited on the iPad.

Check out the video below:

More about today’s announcements

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in stores next week, with pre-orders starting this Friday. Prices start at $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.