Apple promoting Olivia Rodrigo’s latest music video as it was ‘Made on iPad’

Apple partnered with singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo earlier this month to promote her new song “Brutal” with various digital masks created on the iPad with Procreate and Apple Pencil. Now that the “Brutal” music video is available, Apple made a short clip highlighting that it was “Made with iPad.”

Apple’s 30-second clip shared on YouTube shows parts of the “Brutal” video clip by Olivia Rodrigo, who appears “wearing” the digital masks created on the iPad. The video also shows brief moments of how the masks were drawn using the Procreate app.

The official music video for “brutal” by Olivia Rodrigo. Directed by Petra Collins. Featuring brutal masks, Made on iPad using the FacePaint feature on the Procreate app.

As we previously reported, Apple’s campaign with Olivia Rodrigo encourages fans to create their own #BrutalMasks to share on TikTok.

Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s track “Brutal,” TikTok followers are encouraged to create their own #BrutalMasks. Apple worked with artists including Braeden O’Brien, Designical, and fiona_art to create tutorials. The videos follow a similar format to Today at Apple online sessions, where viewers are taken step-by-step through the creative process and invited to share their work.

This is not the first time that Apple has teamed up with artists to promote its products. In 2019, Selena Gomez released the music video for her song “Lose You To Love Me” shot entirely with the iPhone 11 Pro. In 2020, Lady Gaga also shot the music video for “Stupid Love” using the iPhone 11 Pro.

You can watch the teaser shared by Apple below:

