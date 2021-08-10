Apple and Olivia Rodrigo encourage iPad creativity on TikTok

Apple has partnered with musician Olivia Rodrigo and several digital illustrators to inspire artists on TikTok. A series of videos posted to Apple’s account feature iPad, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app.

Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo’s track “Brutal,” TikTok followers are encouraged to create their own #BrutalMasks. Apple worked with artists including Braeden O’Brien, Designical, and fiona_art to create tutorials. The videos follow a similar format to Today at Apple online sessions, where viewers are taken step-by-step through the creative process and invited to share their work.

The TikTok campaign features the FacePaint feature in Procreate, which allows you to create and record illustrations that appear on your face in real time. Procreate is also highlighting the #MadeOniPad campaign on its Instagram page.

Apple has made iPad creativity more accessible to more audiences this year with Today at Apple sessions on YouTube and Remix Sessions in GarageBand featuring Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. The #BrutalMasks spotlight is Apple’s first foray into educational content on TikTok.

Rodrigo also posted a video promoting the campaign on her own TikTok account:

Head over to Apple’s account on TikTok to see every video in the series.

