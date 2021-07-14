Today at Apple expands to YouTube with Creative Projects inspired by The Snoopy Show

Today at Apple, the program of free creative sessions designed to help artists, photographers, musicians and more unlock their potential, is expanding to YouTube.

Starting today, you’ll be able to watch sessions at any time hosted by Apple Creative Pros and special guests. The first episode in the online series is created in collaboration with the Apple TV+ show The Snoopy Show.

“Draw Yourself as a Peanuts Character in Pages with a Snoopy Artist” is hosted by The Snoopy Show storyboard artist Krista Porter and supported by Anthony, a Creative Pro from Apple Carnegie Library in Washington D.C., and showrunner Mark Evestaff. You’ll be able to follow along with the tutorial as you draw with an iPad and Apple Pencil.

Apple has also published a drawing references guide for more inspiration.

Today at Apple has grown significantly since inception, first inspiring creatives with sessions in Apple Stores and later adding more immersive performances, events tailored to cities, and interactive AR experiences. In 2020, Today at Apple added online content in the form of Today at Apple at Home videos and a growing series of Webex sessions that are now offered worldwide.

Just this week, Apple launched a series of virtual sessions to celebrate Ted Lasso season two and expanded its Today at Apple Creative Studios initiative to Bangkok after Los Angeles, Beijing, and London.

