Today at Apple Creative Studios London launches for aspiring musicians and radio producers

This August, Today at Apple Creative Studios expands to London with opportunities for youth interested in pursuing a career in music or radio. Creative Studios London will connect young artists with industry-leading mentors, major names in the broadcasting world, and professional studio environments.

Apple has partnered with Reprezent 107.3FM, creative arts youth space Spotlight, Platoon, and Apple Music to make Creative Studios possible. From August 2–29, two in-person tracks will run in parallel with Spotlight and Reprezent, each offering unique insight.

With Reprezent, youth will discover how to produce and present a live radio show. The final show will be broadcast on Reprezent 107.3FM over the bank holiday weekend:

You’ll master on-mic and interviewing skills, transform raw audio into slick, professional-sounding features and explore how to get your show out there. You’ll get direct exposure to the industry and find out what broadcasting is like from the inside.

Spotlight will dive into the art of crafting, recording, and mastering your own track:

You’ll level up your skills in songwriting, producing and promotion and get direct exposure to the industry, with the chance to have your music played on Brixton-based radio station Reprezent 107.3FM over the bank holiday weekend.

The mentorship lineup for Creative Studios London includes Nile Rodgers, Celeste, Ashley Verse, Fraser T Smith, Jay McGregor, Ms Banks, Charlie Sloth, Dotty, Melle Brown and many more.

Youth applications for both programs must be submitted by July 19. You can learn more about the application process and requirements on the Mayor of London webpage.

Today at Apple Creative Studios is a global initiative opening creative doors to underrepresented communities through career-building mentorship and resources. The program is currently underway in Los Angeles and Beijing, with plans to launch in Bangkok, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. later this year. Creative Studios London builds on the success of Today at Apple Made in LDN, a Mayor of London-supported program hosted in Apple Stores and online since 2019.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: