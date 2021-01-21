Today at Apple and Made in LDN launch virtual sessions for young musicians

Today at Apple and Made in LDN are again teaming up with the creative arts youth space Spotlight to help young musicians launch their careers in the music industry. The Music Revival series will offer virtual creative sessions from February 10 to June 30.

In 2020, Today at Apple moved from in-store to online due to the pandemic. Spotlight’s Music Survival series was one of the first virtual collaborations, giving 36 young artists the skills they need to succeed. With support from the mayor of London, Apple celebrated a summer of virtual creativity with a live Final Showcase and short films documenting the project.

For 2021, Music Revival builds on the success of Music Survival with DJ and presenter Carly Wilford. This year, participants will dive in and shoot music videos, learn what it’s like to sign with a label, and how to market creative work. Beginning in February, Webex sessions will run every second Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

If you’re age 16–25 and live in the UK, you can submit your application to join the program on Spotlight’s website until February 3. Space is limited, and you’ll need to submit a 2-minute video describing yourself and your music. More information is available here.

Made in LDN has been providing creative opportunities for London youth since 2019. Check out highlights from last summer’s Music Survival series to see the kinds of experiences in store for this year:

