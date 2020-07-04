This summer, Today at Apple and the creative arts youth space Spotlight are joining forces to give young artists in London an opportunity to learn the secrets of the music industry from experts. The Music Survival series of creative sessions runs from July 27 to August 28 and is the latest program produced in Apple’s Made in LDN series, which is supported by the mayor of London.

With in-person events currently impossible due to COVID-19, Apple is moving online to provide youth in London with creative outlets to stay busy this summer. Spotlight’s youth artist record label, Spotlight Sounds, has helped gather music industry pros like Aitch, Nadia Rose, Young T & Bugsey, and over a dozen more experts to collaborate. Music Survival will be curated by DJ Carly Wilford.

Participants in the virtual Webex series will learn how to build their reputation as an artist, craft lyrics, montage music videos, and more with Today at Apple’s focus of optimistic creativity. At the end of the 5-week program, participants will showcase their music to industry professionals like singer and producer Kali Claire.

Registration for Music Survival opens July 6 for London area artists age 16-25, and spaces are extremely limited. To qualify, you’ll need to create a 2-minute video with an example of your work and creative story. More details and the application form are available on Spotlight’s website.

Made in LDN has become a signature part of Today at Apple in the UK and a driving influence in London’s creative youth community. Last year, thousands of creatives visited Apple’s flagship stores to hear from talented industry pros and unlock their potential with hands-on sessions. The results of the summer program were highlighted at the Made in LDN Showcase, a limited-time curated gallery of youth work. Early this year, prior to the pandemic, Made in LDN and Black Girl Fest Academy brought the fundamentals of event planning to young women hoping to inspire change in their own communities.

