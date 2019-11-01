Made in LDN Showcase will highlight Today at Apple creations in London

- Nov. 1st 2019 6:07 am PT

0

One of Today at Apple‘s most significant cultural contributions this year was Made in LDN, a special extension of the free creative sessions already offered at Apple Stores around the world. To celebrate the achievements of young Londoners who took part in sessions this summer, Apple will host a Made in LDN Showcase from November 8-10.

Boardroom Fixtures

Made in LDN was an initiative supported by the Mayor of London and attended by thousands of young people across the city throughout August and early September. Sessions were hosted featuring popular Today at Apple topics like photography, art, design, and music as well as by talented professionals in the creative community. Mayor Sadiq Khan’s involvement was inspired by an effort to help provide positive opportunities for London’s youth.

According to Apple, the Made in LDN showcase will “feature work from sessions including Vicky Grout, Mr. Bailey, Wretch 32 and 56 Black Men, highlighting some of the talented young Londoners who took part.” The showcase is being held at 49 – 50 Poland Street, London, and you can sign up to attend on Apple’s website.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 509 retail stores across the globe.
Today At Apple

Today At Apple

Creative and educational sessions offered for free in every Apple Store.

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case - Saddle Brown

iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case - Saddle Brown
Vitra Pacific Chair

Vitra Pacific Chair