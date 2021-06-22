Today at Apple Creative Studios will connect youth with mentors and established artists

To celebrate the grand opening of Apple Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, Apple is launching Today at Apple Creative Studios, a global program debuting in Los Angeles and Beijing. The program will provide career-building mentorship to underrepresented communities through creative resources. The new flagship store will also host its own free Today at Apple sessions that explore music creation, songwriting, creative inspiration, and more.

Today at Apple Creative Studios in Los Angeles will focus on developing the talents of young musicians. Apple is collaborating with the Music Forward Foundation and Inner-City Arts and Social Justice Learning Institute for nine weeks of free programming. Using Apple products, participants will create a visual album titled “LA Love Letter.”

Among other guest artists, joining the young creatives are Grammy Award-winning producer Larrance “Rance” Dopson, documentary photographer and filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof, and Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden.

Apple describes the broad goals of Today at Apple Creative Studios in more detail:

Today at Apple Creative Studios programming will hone creative passion in areas such as music, film, photography, and art and design, and will be available to young people who face barriers to meaningful artistic education. Across eight to 12 weeks of programming, mentors — in collaboration with Apple and community partners — will take participants through a curriculum of hands-on sessions, insider industry knowledge, and provide ongoing feedback on participants’ creative projects. Alongside developing creative skills, our mentors and community partners will nurture participants’ self-expression and encourage them to spark social change within their own communities. At the end of programming, Apple will host a celebration and showcase of participants’ final works in their local Apple Store location or within the community.

From June 26 through July 22, everyone can join leading musicians, producers, songwriters, artists, and Apple Creative Pros to discover new skills in Music and Art. The Creative Studios LA series is hosted in collaboration with Apple Music online and in-store.

In the sessions, you’ll first learn about the creative journey of each talented guest and hear what inspires their work. You’ll get hands-on time with Apple tools like GarageBand and Keynote to learn new skills and new techniques. Finally, you’ll have the opportunity to share your work on a global stage.

Session registration is now open. You can visit Apple’s website to reserve your spot and learn more:

Virtual Today at Apple sessions are free to attend and hosted on Webex. For the best experience, view the session on a separate device than the one you’ll be creating on. The names and faces of other attendees will not appear onscreen to protect your privacy, and work you share is never retained by Apple longer than 72 hours without permission.

