A Los Angeles landmark is ready to shine again. Apple will soon premiere its historic Tower Theatre restoration project in the Broadway Theater district.

➤ Apple Tower Theatre will become one of Apple’s most significant flagship stores and is the first Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles. Apple today decorated the store with artwork confirming a grand opening on June 24.

➤ Working with architects Foster + Partners, Apple completed a comprehensive restoration of a cherished L.A. landmark. The project preserved ornate details that celebrate the Broadway Theater District’s film history, breathing new life into a vacant building at the center of a neighborhood undergoing revitalization.

➤ When in-person events resume, Apple Tower Theatre will host free Today at Apple sessions for the community on the theater’s Video Wall, located at the site of the original projection screen. Apple is promoting the store with the tagline “Creativity Rises.”

Apple Tower Theatre recalls the original splendor of the Broadway Theater District, a stretch of L.A.’s Historic Core still home to nearly two dozen current and former theater buildings. Opened in 1927, Tower Theatre was the first Los Angeles theater built to screen movies with sound and included modern innovations like air conditioning.

In 2018, Apple began restoring the vacant building, repairing and cleaning its terracotta tile exterior and preserving original French Renaissance-style details inside. The theater’s namesake clock tower has been rehabilitated, and the original 1927 marquee recreated with cast metal details and operable reader board signs.

Downtown Los Angeles is in the midst of transformation, and Apple will host the growing creative community with free Today at Apple sessions that celebrate creativity in filmmaking, photography, art, music, and more. Tower Theatre’s original projection stage has been reimagined with a Forum and Video Wall where visitors can learn new skills and be inspired by local artists.

Apple opened its first store in Greater Los Angeles 20 years ago at Glendale Galleria, and Tower Theatre will become the first Apple Store downtown. Apple continues to support Southern California with major investments in Apple TV+ content production.

Apple Stores are operating with increased health and safety measures. Store occupancy is limited, and masks are required. If you’d like to visit on opening day, secure a shopping session when reservations become available.

