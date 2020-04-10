Today at Apple (at Home) brings Apple Store creativity to your living room

Apple Stores across the world are closed indefinitely, but that doesn’t mean creativity has to stop. Apple is making the best of an unprecedented situation with the launch of Today at Apple (at Home), an extension of its in-store creative sessions.

Today at Apple sessions are typically held every day in every Apple Store across the world. Apple’s Creative Pros offer hands-on learning opportunities and tips to inspire customers. Working from home, Creative Pros have developed new activities for you to try while social distancing in your own. Apple hopes the service will be useful during this challenging time.

The digital version of Today at Apple is launching with three sessions filmed by Creative Pros in London, Singapore, and Santa Monica. You’ll learn how to draw playful portraits on iPad, capture striking photography with iPhone, and shoot photos full of personality. Each session draws from techniques and skills taught in some of the most popular in-person sessions. Expect to see more content posted soon.

Apple’s Creative Pros filmed the online sessions from their homes this week, in some cases with help from other members of their households.

Apple’s team of educators has also launched a workbook full of 30 Creative Activities for Kids. Both initiatives are being celebrated with a new film, “Creativity Goes On,” that celebrates how creativity can be embraced in trying times. The film consists solely of found footage captured across the globe in the past three weeks.

Check out all of the sessions on the Today at Apple (at Home) website.

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: