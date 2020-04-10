Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources

In the midst of the global health crisis, Apple has released an uplifting new video today focusing on how community and creativity will help us get through these difficult times.

The video shows a variety of Apple users from kids to adults being crafty with learning, teaching, playing, and creating. We even get a behind the scenes look at John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show, Oprah’s recent livestreams, and more.

We have always believed deeply in the power of creativity. Now, more than ever, we’re inspired by people in every corner of the world finding new ways to share their creativity, ingenuity, humanity and hope.

Apple also highlighted some nice resources:

Today at Apple at Home https://www.apple.com/today/feature/t…

https://www.apple.com/today/feature/t… 3 0 Creative Activities for Kids https://apple.co/creativityforkids

https://apple.co/creativityforkids Apple Education Learning Series https://apple.co/edu-learning-series

https://apple.co/edu-learning-series Apple Education Learning Series Virtual Conferences https://apple.co/apls-virtual-confere…

https://apple.co/apls-virtual-confere… Apple Logic Pro X free trial https://apple.co/logic-pro

https://apple.co/logic-pro Apple Final Cut Pro X free trial https://apple.co/final-cut-pro

Check out the new video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: