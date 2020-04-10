Apple shares uplifting video ‘Creativity goes on’ along with educational resources

- Apr. 10th 2020 9:58 am PT

0

In the midst of the global health crisis, Apple has released an uplifting new video today focusing on how community and creativity will help us get through these difficult times.

The video shows a variety of Apple users from kids to adults being crafty with learning, teaching, playing, and creating. We even get a behind the scenes look at John Krasinski’s Some Good News YouTube show, Oprah’s recent livestreams, and more.

We have always believed deeply in the power of creativity. Now, more than ever, we’re inspired by people in every corner of the world finding new ways to share their creativity, ingenuity, humanity and hope.

Apple also highlighted some nice resources:

Check out the new video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OWC Mac Pro memory

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.