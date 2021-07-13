Virtual Today at Apple sessions invite you to create Ted Lasso fan art

- Jul. 13th 2021 11:28 am PT

Ted Lasso season two debuts July 23, and Apple is inviting you to celebrate with a series of virtual Today at Apple sessions anyone can attend.

Starting July 23, type artist Tyrsa will join Apple Creative Pros to guide three free Ted Lasso Fan Art Sessions. Grab your iPad, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app to draw motivational mottos inspired by Ted Lasso.

Virtual Today at Apple sessions are hosted on Webex, and all three events will be supported by sign language interpreters. For the best experience, view the session on a Mac or iPhone while drawing on your iPad. Your camera and microphone will remain off during the session, and you can use the live chat feature to get your questions answered by Apple’s team. Work shared during sessions is never retained longer than 72 hours or republished by Apple without permission.

Registration for Ted Lasso Fan Art Sessions is now open on Apple.com. Times are listed in BST.

The Ted Lasso season two trailer premiered in June.

