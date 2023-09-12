Apple stops selling MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo

Apple has stopped selling both the MagSafe Battery Pack and the MagSafe Duo Charger, following the launch of the iPhone 15 with USB-C.

The reason for the discontinuation of these accessories is pretty obvious: they were iPhone accessories that featured Lightning ports for power. Rather than replace them with USB-C versions, Apple has opted to stop selling them altogether.

Although these accessories are technically obsoleted by today’s announcements, you can still buy them on sites like Amazon (MagSafe Battery Pack and the MagSafe Duo Charger) while supplies last, if so desired.

It’s unclear if Apple plans to introduce USB-C versions of these accessories in the future, or if these products have reached their natural end-of-life anyway. It’s never quite clear how popular Apple’s iPhone accessories are, after all.

The MagSafe Duo in particular had been showing its age even before the death of Lightning. It featured a slower speed charging puck for the Apple Watch than what the latest generations of watch can support, and the larger Pro Max phones would struggle to comfortably fit on the MagSafe Duo when laid flat.

However, something like MagSafe Battery Pack may return eventually. Apple has clearly not been ready to refresh all of its supporting products with USB-C for the iPhone 15 launch. AirPods Pro now feature a USB-C charging case, but lower-end AirPods and AirPods Max still depend on Lightning for now.

Other Lightning peripherals like Apple’s Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard are also sticking around … for now.