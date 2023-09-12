Apple announces iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with titanium case, USB-C, Action button, A17

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max during its “Wonderlust” fall event. The new Pro models use a brushed titanium case in place of stainless steel.

Apple says the new iPhone 15 Pro is the lightest pro model ever. It also features the thinnest bezels yet. The overall dimension has been reduced without shrinking the display size.

The new iPhone 15 Pro also features the rumored Action button in place of the mute switch. It can launch the camera app, invoke Shortcuts or accessibility features, start a voice memo, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max also include the all-new A17 Pro chip — Apple’s first 3nm chip. USB-C I/O supports up to 10Gbps data transfer with the optional USB3 cable. 20% faster GPU includes mesh shading and hardware accelerated ray tracing.

Now for the camera system. Apple says it has the equivalent of seven camera lenses (using three actual lenses). A new nano coating reduces lens flare. The 48MP sensor has improved low light performance. 48MP HEIF is now supported (no longer just ProRAW). 24, 28, and 35mm shots supported by main camera. iPhone 15 Pro gains next-gen Portrait with 2x low light performance and focus control.

The telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max features 5x optical zoom at 120mm focal length. The periscope lens is called a tetra prism design. Optical image stabilization is also enhanced with movement in three directions, a smartphone first. Ultra wide sensor shoots macro and 13mm shots, rounding out the seven focal lengths mentioned before.

Photos and videos can now be directly saved to the Mac or external storage. ProRes also goes up to 4K60 now — Blackmagic camera level.

For Vision Pro, iPhone 15 Pro also captures “spatial video” now. It uses the ultra wide and main camera to create 3D videos. The feature will be available sometime after launch.

Material: Grade 5 titanium with , same alloy used on Mars rover

Colors: four options including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium

Price: iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199

Storage: iPhone 15 Pro starts with 128GB, iPhone 15 Pro Max starts with 256GB

Availability: Pre-order starts Friday ahead of launch on September 22