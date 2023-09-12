Apple announces iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with titanium case, USB-C, Action button, A17

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max during its “Wonderlust” fall event. The new Pro models use a brushed titanium case in place of stainless steel.
Apple says the new iPhone 15 Pro is the lightest pro model ever. It also features the thinnest bezels yet. The overall dimension has been reduced without shrinking the display size.
The new iPhone 15 Pro also features the rumored Action button in place of the mute switch. It can launch the camera app, invoke Shortcuts or accessibility features, start a voice memo, and more.
iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max also include the all-new A17 Pro chip — Apple’s first 3nm chip. USB-C I/O supports up to 10Gbps data transfer with the optional USB3 cable. 20% faster GPU includes mesh shading and hardware accelerated ray tracing.
Top comment by Skopin
I was honestly pretty underwhelmed overall.
Of course they touted USB-C like it was their idea and they were doing it for the consumers when we all know they only did it because they were forced to.
I like the changes to portrait mode. Being able to take a normal picture and apply portrait effects later on is nice, but something Google Photos has been doing for years. But still, nice to have and it looks like they are implementing it well.
Hate that the upgraded telephoto is only on the Pro Max. Same thing they did with the 12 lineup. But even the limited shots they showed from it weren't anything amazing. I kind of expected more like a dynamic telephoto lens.
Also surprised that there was practically no mention of any video upgrades. Not great for them to be sitting on their laurels especially when Google is set to launch Night Sight video.
Now for the camera system. Apple says it has the equivalent of seven camera lenses (using three actual lenses). A new nano coating reduces lens flare. The 48MP sensor has improved low light performance. 48MP HEIF is now supported (no longer just ProRAW). 24, 28, and 35mm shots supported by main camera. iPhone 15 Pro gains next-gen Portrait with 2x low light performance and focus control.
The telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max features 5x optical zoom at 120mm focal length. The periscope lens is called a tetra prism design. Optical image stabilization is also enhanced with movement in three directions, a smartphone first. Ultra wide sensor shoots macro and 13mm shots, rounding out the seven focal lengths mentioned before.
Photos and videos can now be directly saved to the Mac or external storage. ProRes also goes up to 4K60 now — Blackmagic camera level.
For Vision Pro, iPhone 15 Pro also captures “spatial video” now. It uses the ultra wide and main camera to create 3D videos. The feature will be available sometime after launch.
- Material: Grade 5 titanium with , same alloy used on Mars rover
- Colors: four options including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium
- Price: iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199
- Storage: iPhone 15 Pro starts with 128GB, iPhone 15 Pro Max starts with 256GB
- Availability: Pre-order starts Friday ahead of launch on September 22
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments