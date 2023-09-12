The end of an era: Apple officially discontinues the iPhone mini

Apple finally announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on Tuesday. The new phones will be available in stores next week, while pre-orders start this Friday. But at the same time, the company made some other changes to the iPhone lineup. More specifically, the iPhone 13 mini is gone, which marks the end of the mini for good.

iPhone 13 mini discontinued by Apple

With iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro now available, Apple has discontinued iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – and this was totally expected. iPhone 12 is also gone, something else that was already expected. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still available in the lineup at lower prices, as is the 6.1-inch iPhone 13.

But there’s another iPhone that Apple has discontinued, and that’s the iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the company had already removed the 12 mini from stores, keeping only the larger screen model available for another year. And now, with the end of the iPhone 13 mini, Apple no longer sells any 5.4-inch iPhone.

iPhone 13 mini was launched for $699, while iPhone 13 was priced at $799 (both in 2021). Last year, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 13 mini to $599, while the regular 13 was priced at $699. With the end of the iPhone 13 mini, the regular 13 now costs $599.

The end of the iPhone mini comes as no surprise since neither the iPhone 12 mini nor the 13 mini were a sales success. In fact, they were the least sold iPhone models in their respective launch years. Now, the only iPhone sold by Apple with a display smaller than 6 inches is the 3rd generation iPhone SE, which still has a 4.7-inch LCD panel.

Rumors suggest that the next generation iPhone SE will also get a larger screen, as most customers seem to prefer larger phones. Of course, you can still find iPhone 13 mini available in stores like Amazon – but that shouldn’t last much longer.

